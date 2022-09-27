Marshalls plc 17.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Marshalls plc with ticker (LON:MSLH) now has a potential upside of 17.6% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 380 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Marshalls plc share price of 313 GBX at opening today (27/09/2022) indicates a potential upside of 17.6%. Trading has ranged between 308 (52 week low) and 775 (52 week high) with an average of 708,295 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £792,297,999.



Marshalls plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a hard landscaping manufacturer. The Company is engaged in supplying natural stone and concrete products to the construction, home improvement and landscape markets. The Company’s segments include Landscape Products and Other. Its Landscape Products segment focuses on integrated production, logistics and distribution network supporting both end markets. Its Other segment includes its Landscape Protection, Mineral Products, Mortars and Screeds and International operations. The Company offer products for commercial spaces and gardens and driveways spaces. The Company’s products include block paving, paving flags, kerb stones, natural stone, sustainable drainage systems (SuDS), street furniture, artificial grass and walling, among others. It also offers accessories which includes garden cleaning and maintenance, garden installation, and driveway accessories.







