Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc with ticker code (MMC) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 109 calculating the average target price we see 121.56. Now with the previous closing price of 114.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 115.56 and the 200 day MA is 108.56. The company has a market cap of $58,220m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mmc.com

Marsh & McLennan Companies, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

