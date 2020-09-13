Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc found using ticker (MMC) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 135 and 109 with a mean TP of 121.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 115.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day MA is 115.89 and the 200 day MA is 104.87. The market cap for the company is $58,646m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mmc.com

Marsh & McLennan Companies, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

