Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc found using ticker (MMC) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 207 and 168 calculating the mean target price we have 185. Now with the previous closing price of 162.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 168.9 while the 200 day moving average is 162.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $80,244m. Company Website: https://www.mmc.com

The potential market cap would be $91,490m based on the market concensus.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, strategic, economic, and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.