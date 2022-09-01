Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc found using ticker (MMC) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 200 and 145 calculating the mean target price we have 177.13. With the stocks previous close at 162.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 161.11 while the 200 day moving average is 161.39. The company has a market cap of $80,527m. Visit the company website at: https://www.mmc.com

The potential market cap would be $87,755m based on the market concensus.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.