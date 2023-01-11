Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc found using ticker (MMC) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 198 and 142 with a mean TP of 176.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 170.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 167.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 161.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $85,304m. Company Website: https://www.mmc.com

The potential market cap would be $88,578m based on the market concensus.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.