Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc found using ticker (MMC) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 194 and 154 with the average target price sitting at 176.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 171.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The day 50 moving average is 155.59 while the 200 day moving average is 157.01. The company has a market cap of $86,761m. Find out more information at: https://www.mmc.com

The potential market cap would be $89,534m based on the market concensus.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.