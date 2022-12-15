Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc found using ticker (MMC) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 197 and 142 with the average target price sitting at 176.85. With the stocks previous close at 173.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 163.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 160.95. The market cap for the company is $85,497m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mmc.com

The potential market cap would be $87,168m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.