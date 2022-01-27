Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc with ticker code (MMC) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 194 and 154 calculating the average target price we see 176.93. Now with the previous closing price of 156.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 167.32 and the 200 day moving average is 152.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $77,754m. Find out more information at: https://www.mmc.com

The potential market cap would be $88,118m based on the market concensus.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies has collaboration with Chubb Limited to secure insurance coverage for the COVAX no-fault compensation program. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.