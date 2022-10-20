Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc found using ticker (MMC) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 197 and 141 with a mean TP of 175.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 157.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 160.49 and the 200 day moving average is 159.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $78,331m. Find out more information at: https://www.mmc.com

The potential market cap would be $87,373m based on the market concensus.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

