Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc with ticker code (MMC) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 111 calculating the average target price we see 134.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 133.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 118.03 and the 200 day moving average is 114.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $68,265m. Company Website: http://www.mmc.com

Marsh & McLennan Companies, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies has collaboration with Chubb Limited to secure insurance coverage for the COVAX no-fault compensation program. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.