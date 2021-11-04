Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.1% Downside

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc found using ticker (MMC) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 171 and 146 calculating the mean target price we have 155.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 164.09 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 159.83 and the 200 day MA is 147.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $82,697m. Find out more information at: http://www.mmc.com

Marsh & McLennan Companies, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies has collaboration with Chubb Limited to secure insurance coverage for the COVAX no-fault compensation program. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.