Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc found using ticker (MMC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 171 and 146 calculating the average target price we see 155.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 157.61 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.2%. The 50 day MA is 153.96 and the 200 day moving average is 137.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $80,755m. Company Website: http://www.mmc.com

Marsh & McLennan Companies, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies has collaboration with Chubb Limited to secure insurance coverage for the COVAX no-fault compensation program. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.