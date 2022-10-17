Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.1% Upside

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co found using ticker (VAC) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 300 and 169 calculating the average target price we see 213.83. Now with the previous closing price of 133.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 60.1%. The 50 day MA is 138.61 and the 200 day moving average is 145.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,241m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com

The potential market cap would be $8,391m based on the market concensus.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through various brands, including Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, and Aqua-Aston. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated approximately 120 properties in the United States and thirteen other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.