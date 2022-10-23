Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.7% Upside

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co found using ticker (VAC) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 300 and 169 with the average target price sitting at 213.83. Now with the previous closing price of 136.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.7%. The day 50 moving average is 138.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 144.32. The company has a market cap of $5,546m. Visit the company website at: https://www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com

The potential market cap would be $8,690m based on the market concensus.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through various brands, including Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, and Aqua-Aston. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated approximately 120 properties in the United States and thirteen other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.