Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co found using ticker (VAC) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 146 calculating the average target price we see 191.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 150.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.4%. The 50 day MA is 147.32 and the 200 day moving average is 164.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,360m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 100 properties in the United States and 12 other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

