Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co with ticker code (VAC) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 220 and 188 with the average target price sitting at 202.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 169.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 162.87 and the 200 day MA is 160.32. The market cap for the company is $7,025m. Company Website: https://www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com

The potential market cap would be $8,388m based on the market concensus.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 100 properties in the United States and 12 other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.