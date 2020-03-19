Marriott International – Consenus Indicates Potential 73.3% Upside

Marriott International found using ticker (MAR) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 165 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 130.38. Now with the previous closing price of 75.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 73.3%. The 50 day MA is 125.69 and the 200 day moving average is 132.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,688m. Company Website: http://www.marriott.com

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 3, 2020, it operated approximately 7,300 properties under 30 hotel brands in 134 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

