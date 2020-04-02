Marriott International – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.5% Upside

Marriott International found using ticker (MAR) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 151 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 117.81. Now with the previous closing price of 74.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 57.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 106.03 and the 200 day moving average is 128.57. The company has a market cap of $22,419m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marriott.com

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 3, 2020, it operated approximately 7,300 properties under 30 hotel brands in 134 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

