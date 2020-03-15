Marriott International – Consenus Indicates Potential 50.9% Upside

Marriott International with ticker code (MAR) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 170 and 108 and has a mean target at 141.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 93.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 50.9%. The 50 day MA is 130.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 133.62. The company has a market cap of $30,998m. Find out more information at: http://www.marriott.com

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 3, 2020, it operated approximately 7,300 properties under 30 hotel brands in 134 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

