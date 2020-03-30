Marriott International – Consenus Indicates Potential 45.2% Upside

Marriott International with ticker code (MAR) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 151 and 65 with a mean TP of 120.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 45.2%. The day 50 moving average is 111.29 and the 200 day MA is 129.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $25,564m. Visit the company website at: http://www.marriott.com

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 3, 2020, it operated approximately 7,300 properties under 30 hotel brands in 134 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

