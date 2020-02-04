Marriott International – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

Marriott International with ticker code (MAR) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 174 and 123 and has a mean target at 146.5. With the stocks previous close at 140.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The day 50 moving average is 147.04 while the 200 day moving average is 134.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $46,255m. Find out more information at: http://www.marriott.com

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of January 24, 2020, it operated approximately 7,200 properties under 30 hotel brands in 134 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.