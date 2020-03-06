Marriott International – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.6% Upside

Marriott International with ticker code (MAR) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 174 and 124 and has a mean target at 146.19. Now with the previous closing price of 110.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.6%. The day 50 moving average is 138.6 while the 200 day moving average is 134.68. The company has a market cap of $35,751m. Visit the company website at: http://www.marriott.com

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 3, 2020, it operated approximately 7,300 properties under 30 hotel brands in 134 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

