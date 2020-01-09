Marriott International – Consenus Indicates Potential -3.6% Downside

Marriott International with ticker code (MAR) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 170 and 123 calculating the average target price we see 141.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 146.73 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.6%. The 50 day MA is 144.77 and the 200 day moving average is 133.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $47,193m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marriott.com

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of December 18, 2019, it operated approximately 7,200 properties under 30 hotel brands in 134 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.