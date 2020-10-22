Marriott International – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Marriott International found using ticker (MAR) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 125 and 81 with a mean TP of 102.7. With the stocks previous close at 96.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The 50 day MA is 98.45 and the 200 day moving average is 91.92. The company has a market cap of $30,859m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marriott.com

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le MÃ©ridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of October 07, 2020, it operated approximately 7,400 properties under 30 hotel brands in 135 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

