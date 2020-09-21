Marriott International – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

Marriott International found using ticker (MAR) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 125 and 81 and has a mean target at 100.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 104.41 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 98.39 while the 200 day moving average is 90.06. The market cap for the company is $32,393m. Visit the company website at: http://www.marriott.com

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le MÃ©ridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Protea Hotels, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element, and Moxy names. As of May 11, 2020, it operated approximately 7,400 properties under 30 hotel brands in 134 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

