Marriott International – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

Marriott International found using ticker (MAR) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 100 and has a mean target at 169.38. With the stocks previous close at 160.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 156.29 and the 200 day moving average is 157.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $50,580m. Company Website: https://www.marriott.com

The potential market cap would be $53,216m based on the market concensus.

Marriott International. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 15, 2022, it operated approximately 7,989 properties under 30 hotel brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott International. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.