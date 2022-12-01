Marriott International – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

Marriott International with ticker code (MAR) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 190 and 100 with a mean TP of 168.29. With the stocks previous close at 161.26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 151.05 and the 200 day moving average is 159.36. The market cap for the company is $52,340m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.marriott.com

The potential market cap would be $54,622m based on the market concensus.

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 15, 2022, it operated approximately 7,989 properties under 30 hotel brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.