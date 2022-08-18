Marriott International – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Marriott International found using ticker (MAR) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 190 and 144.9 and has a mean target at 171.05. Now with the previous closing price of 165.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The 50 day MA is 150.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 161.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $53,087m. Find out more information at: https://www.marriott.com

The potential market cap would be $54,722m based on the market concensus.

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 15, 2022, it operated approximately 7,989 properties under 30 hotel brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.