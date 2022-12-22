Marriott International – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Marriott International with ticker code (MAR) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 100 with the average target price sitting at 170.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 148.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The day 50 moving average is 156.26 and the 200 day MA is 158.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $46,734m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.marriott.com

The potential market cap would be $53,432m based on the market concensus.

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 15, 2022, it operated approximately 7,989 properties under 30 hotel brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.