Marriott International – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Marriott International with ticker code (MAR) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 190 and 100 with a mean TP of 167.03. Now with the previous closing price of 150.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 150.22 while the 200 day moving average is 159.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $47,345m. Visit the company website at: https://www.marriott.com

The potential market cap would be $52,545m based on the market concensus.

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 15, 2022, it operated approximately 7,989 properties under 30 hotel brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.