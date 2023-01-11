Marriott International – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Marriott International with ticker code (MAR) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 190 and 100 with a mean TP of 169.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 153.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 156.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 157.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $49,007m. Find out more information at: https://www.marriott.com

The potential market cap would be $54,145m based on the market concensus.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 15, 2022, it operated approximately 7,989 properties under 30 hotel brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.