Marriott International – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

Marriott International with ticker code (MAR) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 210 and 144.9 with the average target price sitting at 179.94. Now with the previous closing price of 177.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 171.88 and the 200 day moving average is 161.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $56,685m. Company Website: https://www.marriott.com

The potential market cap would be $57,568m based on the market concensus.

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 15, 2022, it operated approximately 7,989 properties under 30 hotel brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.