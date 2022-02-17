Twitter
Marriott International – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.9% Downside

Marriott International found using ticker (MAR) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 192 and 130 calculating the average target price we see 163.28. Now with the previous closing price of 181.2 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -9.9%. The day 50 moving average is 161.84 and the 200 day moving average is 149.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $59,685m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.marriott.com

The potential market cap would be $53,782m based on the market concensus.

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and the Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le MÃ©ridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of August 25, 2021, it operated approximately 7,800 properties under 30 hotel brands in 138 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

