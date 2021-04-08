Twitter
Marriott International – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

Marriott International with ticker code (MAR) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 119 and has a mean target at 142.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 151.62 this would imply there is a potential downside of -6.3%. The day 50 moving average is 147.51 while the 200 day moving average is 123.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $48,446m. Company Website: http://www.marriott.com

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le MÃ©ridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 23, 2021, it operated approximately 7,600 properties under 30 hotel brands in 133 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

