Marriott International – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

Marriott International with ticker code (MAR) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 154 and 95 calculating the mean target price we have 126.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 127.05 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 125.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 110.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $41,109m. Company Website: http://www.marriott.com

Marriott International operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le MÃ©ridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February. 4, 2021, it operated approximately 7,500 properties under 30 hotel brands in 132 countries and territories. Marriott International was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.