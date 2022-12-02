Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Marlowe PLC 58.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Marlowe PLC with ticker (LON:MRL) now has a potential upside of 58.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,160 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Marlowe PLC share price of 484 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 58.3%. Trading has ranged between 480 (52 week low) and 1,094 (52 week high) with an average of 435,171 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £466,945,632.

Marlowe plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of business services and software to ensure safety and regulatory compliance. The Company’ segments include Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), and Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC). The GRC segment encompasses its intelligence, consulting and software solutions across governance, risk, compliance, health and safety, employment law and human resource (HR), occupational health and compliance software including eLearning. Its TIC segment includes fire safety and security, water treatment and air hygiene, and contractor compliance propositions. Its fire safety and security services business provide a range of services across various capabilities, such as assessing fire risk, testing, inspecting and maintaining fire detection and suppression systems, installing and certifying complex security and fire systems and connected services, such as the remote monitoring of life safety systems.



