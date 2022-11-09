Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Marks Electrical Group PLC 40.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Marks Electrical Group PLC with ticker (LON:MRK) now has a potential upside of 40.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 120 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Marks Electrical Group PLC share price of 72 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 40.2%. Trading has ranged between 55 (52 week low) and 128 (52 week high) with an average of 29,159 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £75,395,357.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global health care company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. Its human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription, for the treatment of human disorders. The Company sells these human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed health care providers such as health maintenance organizations. The Animal Health segment develops, manufactures and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products, as well as health management solutions and services, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all livestock and companion animal species.



