Marks and Spencer Group Plc 78.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Marks and Spencer Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MKS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Marks and Spencer Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 175 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 78.2% from today’s opening price of 98.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 80.85 points and decreased 118.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 278.03 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 73.9 GBX.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 170.80 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 193.10. There are currently 1,950,059,808 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 15,200,228. Market capitalisation for LON:MKS is £1,897,018,344 GBP.

