Marks and Spencer Group Plc 7.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Marks and Spencer Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MKS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Marks and Spencer Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 230 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 7.9% from the opening price of 213.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 4.9 points and increased 42.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 292.86 GBX while the 52 week low is 161.35 GBX.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 201.59 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 215.24. There are currently 1,950,059,808 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 11,247,893. Market capitalisation for LON:MKS is £4,091,223,841 GBP.