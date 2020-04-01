Marks and Spencer Group Plc 51.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Marks and Spencer Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MKS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Marks and Spencer Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 150 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 51.5% from today’s opening price of 99.02 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 58.33 points and decreased 116.08 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 278.03 GBX while the year low share price is currently 73.9 GBX.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 159.30 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 189.20. There are currently 1,950,059,808 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 17,238,516. Market capitalisation for LON:MKS is £2,004,660,711 GBP.

