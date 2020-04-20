Marks and Spencer Group Plc 42.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Marks and Spencer Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MKS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Marks and Spencer Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 140 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 42.1% from today’s opening price of 98.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.8 points and decreased 86.85 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 278.03 GBX while the 52 week low is 73.9 GBX.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 140.18 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 182.97. There are currently 1,950,059,808 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 18,570,241. Market capitalisation for LON:MKS is £1,894,288,272 GBP.

