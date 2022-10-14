Marks and Spencer Group Plc 39.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group Plc with ticker (LON:MKS) now has a potential upside of 39.2% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 165 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Marks and Spencer Group Plc share price of 100 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 39.2%. Trading has ranged between 92 (52 week low) and 263 (52 week high) with an average of 9,502,293 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,981,057,030.



Marks and Spencer Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based retail company, which is focused on own label businesses, including food, clothing and home and, bank and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company operates in three segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, and Ocado. The UK Clothing & Home segment is engaged in retailing of womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products through UK retail stores and online. The UK Food segment includes UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations, which consists of five categories, including protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals, dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move, and direct sales to Ocado Retail Limited. The International segment consists of Marks and Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia and the international franchise operations. The Ocado segment includes investment in Ocado Retail Limited.







