Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Marks and Spencer Group Plc 32.4% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Marks and Spencer Group Plc with ticker (LON:MKS) now has a potential upside of 32.4% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 155 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Marks and Spencer Group Plc share price of 105 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 32.4%. Trading has ranged between 92 (52 week low) and 263 (52 week high) with an average of 9,045,283 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,170,617,800.

Marks and Spencer Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based retail company, which is focused on own label businesses, including food, clothing and home and, bank and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company operates in three segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, and Ocado. The UK Clothing & Home segment is engaged in retailing of womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products through UK retail stores and online. The UK Food segment includes UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations, which consists of five categories, including protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals, dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move, and direct sales to Ocado Retail Limited. The International segment consists of Marks and Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia and the international franchise operations. The Ocado segment includes investment in Ocado Retail Limited.



You might also enjoy reading  Marks and Spencer Group Plc -3.6% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.