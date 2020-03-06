Marks and Spencer Group Plc 29.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Marks and Spencer Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MKS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Marks and Spencer Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 200 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 29.2% from the opening price of 154.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 25.85 points and decreased 51.2 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 278.03 GBX while the 52 week low is 150.35 GBX.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 189.61 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 198.56. There are currently 1,950,059,808 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,437,086. Market capitalisation for LON:MKS is £2,947,514,059 GBP.

