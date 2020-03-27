Marks and Spencer Group Plc 28.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Marks and Spencer Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MKS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Marks and Spencer Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 135 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 28.6% from today’s opening price of 105 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 66.95 points and decreased 113.3 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 278.03 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 73.9 GBX.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 164.18 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 190.79. There are currently 1,950,059,808 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 16,403,131. Market capitalisation for LON:MKS is £1,913,850,377 GBP.

