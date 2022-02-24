Twitter
Marks and Spencer Group Plc 27.8% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Marks and Spencer Group Plc with ticker (LON:MKS) now has a potential upside of 27.8% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 235 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Marks and Spencer Group Plc share price of 170 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.8%. Trading has ranged between 130 (52 week low) and 263 (52 week high) with an average of 7,740,603 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,295,596,875.

Marks and Spencer Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail company. The Company’s operating segments include United Kingdom (UK) Clothing & Home, UK Food, International and Ocado. The UK Clothing & Home comprises the retailing of womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear and home products through UK retail stores and online. UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations that provides various categories, including protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals, dessert and frozen; hospitality and Food on the Move. The International consists of Marks and Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia and the international franchise operations. The Ocado segment includes the Company’s share of profits or losses from the investment in Ocado Retail Limited.



