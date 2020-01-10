Marks and Spencer Group Plc 26.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Marks and Spencer Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MKS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Marks and Spencer Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 245 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 26.7% from the opening price of 193.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 13.8 points and increased 9.35 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 292.86 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 161.35 GBX.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 204.06 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 214.05. There are currently 1,950,059,808 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,977,262. Market capitalisation for LON:MKS is £3,776,289,134 GBP.