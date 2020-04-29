Marks and Spencer Group Plc 24.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Marks and Spencer Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MKS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Marks and Spencer Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 120 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 24.1% from today’s opening price of 96.66 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2.3 points and decreased 81.29 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 278.03 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 73.9 GBX.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 126.92 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 178.90. There are currently 1,950,059,808 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 18,698,468. Market capitalisation for LON:MKS is £1,928,733,205 GBP.

