Marks and Spencer Group Plc 15.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Marks and Spencer Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MKS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Marks and Spencer Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 120 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.3% from today’s opening price of 104.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 7.18 points and decreased 75.9 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 278.03 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 73.9 GBX.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 145.38 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 184.63. There are currently 1,950,059,808 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 18,239,814. Market capitalisation for LON:MKS is £1,976,248,337 GBP.

